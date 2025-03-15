Who are chairman and CEO of new Pakistan Crypto Council?

ISLAMABAD – In a historic step, the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) has been launched officially to regulate and integrate blockchain technology and digital assets into its financial landscape.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement, said the council would play a pivotal role in formulating policies, fostering innovation, and ensuring a secure and forward-thinking approach to crypto adoption in Pakistan.

The statement added that the formation of the Pakistan Crypto Council signifies the government’s proactive stance in moving Pakistan to the forefront of the global shift towards blockchain technology and digital assets.

Pakistan Crypto Council Chairman and CEO

Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb will serve as the Chair of the Pakistan Crypto Council, demonstrating the government’s commitment to the evolving digital economy.

Bilal Bin Saqib, the Chief Advisor to the Finance Minister on the Pakistan Crypto Council, has been appointed as the CEO of the Council, bringing his expertise in blockchain technology, investment strategy, and digital innovation to spearhead the initiative.

PCC Board Members

The Pakistan Crypto Council’s immediate board members include Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Federal Law Secretary and Federal IT Secretary.

This diverse leadership structure ensures that regulatory oversight, financial stability, legal frameworks, and technological advancements are brought together to support Pakistan’s crypto ecosystem.

With regulatory clarity and a structured approach, Pakistan aims to foster a safe and compliant environment for investors, businesses, and innovators in the crypto space.

According to press release, as the council kicks off its operations, it will prioritize establishing clear regulatory guidelines to facilitate crypto adoption; engaging with international crypto and blockchain organizations to ensure best practices; encouraging responsible innovation by working closely with key players in the industry, including fintech startups, investors, and blockchain developers; and protecting consumers and ensuring financial security through robust legal and compliance frameworks.

The launch of the Pakistan Crypto Council signals a new chapter in Pakistan’s financial and technological evolution, reinforcing the country’s stance that Pakistan is open for business and a leader in innovation in the digital finance sector.