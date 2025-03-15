Trump administration likely to impose travel restrictions on 43 countries

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is considering to impose travel restrictions on citizens from 43 countries, the local media reported on Saturday.

Under the new travel bans, countries will be categorized into three groups. The first, the Red List, includes Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and a total of 11 countries.

The second category, called the Orange List, includes Pakistan, Russia, and 10 other nations.

The Yellow List consists of 20 countries.

The citizens of Red List countries will face a complete travel ban. Those from Orange List countries would have restrictions on immigrant and tourist visas while business travelers may be allowed entry under certain conditions.

The countries expected to be on the Red List include Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Venezuela and Yemen. Meanwhile, Chad, Dominica, and Liberia, among others, are being considered for the Yellow List. The citizens of Yellow List countries will have 60 days to address any concerns regarding their visa applications.

During his first presidency, Donald Trump had signed three executive orders banning citizens from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the US, a move widely referred to as the “Muslim Ban.”

A US official, as per the media reports, stated that the travel ban listS are subject to change.