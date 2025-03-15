10th Class Maths guess paper, model paper Punjab boards exams 2025

LAHORE – The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab are set to conduct Mathematics papers, one of the toughest subjects, on March 17 (Monday) as matric annual examinations 2025 continue across the province.

The Maths paper consists of two parts – Objective and Subjective – and students are given two hours to attempt the paper.

As the Monday draws closer, students have paced up preparations as they aim to score high marks in the subject.

Students are also taking help from guess papers, past papers and model papers to make focused preparations.

Guess papers help students familiarise themselves with the exam pattern. By reviewing previous years’ trends, students get an idea of the types of questions commonly asked, the weightage of different topics, and the format of the exam.

However, the students should not solely depend on these guess papers as comprehensive study can help them achieve high scores in the subject.

Matric Maths Guess Paper for Punjab Exams 2025

Various publishers or online portals issue their guess papers, which usually carries most repeated or important questions, when the annual exams draw closer.

Here we have shared the guess paper for maths from an online portal, taleemcity, so students can take help from it for revision.

