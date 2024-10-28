AGL37.14▼ -0.69 (-0.02%)AIRLINK133.78▼ -0.24 (0.00%)BOP5.5▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.78▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL7.84▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DFML43.38▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)DGKC86.26▼ -0.77 (-0.01%)FCCL32.94▼ -1.05 (-0.03%)FFBL64.27▲ 0.12 (0.00%)FFL10.44▲ 0.43 (0.04%)HUBC103.3▼ -1.31 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.65▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.36▼ -0.22 (-0.05%)KOSM7.86▲ 0.17 (0.02%)MLCF37.66▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)NBP67.51▼ -0.06 (0.00%)OGDC174.48▼ -1.12 (-0.01%)PAEL25▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.21 (-0.04%)PPL138.51▲ 2.34 (0.02%)PRL23.14▼ -0.6 (-0.03%)PTC15.58▼ -0.68 (-0.04%)SEARL69.62▲ 3.9 (0.06%)TELE7.05▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.72▼ -0.63 (-0.02%)TPLP7.15▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TREET14.19▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TRG48.61▲ 0.5 (0.01%)UNITY26.51▲ 1.2 (0.05%)WTL1.24▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Which companies are driving Pakistan Stock Exchange Index to New Heights?

KARACHI – Stocks at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) touched all time high, touching 90,000 mark for the first time, and six players are pushing the market.

The recent data shared by MG Research shows stocks of six companies accounted for half of the total KSE-100 Index rally this year.

Those who are pushing the market includes Oil & Gas Development Company, Meezan Bank, Fauji Fertilizer, United Bank, Engro Fertilizers, and Mari Petroleum.

Company Points
Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) +4,001
United Bank Limited (UBL) +2,565
Engro Fertilizers Limited (EFERT) +2,066
Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI) +1,654
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC) +1,455
Meezan Bank Limited (MEEZAN) +1,438

On other other hand, NESTLE (-103pts), TRG (-353pts), PSEL (-166pts), EPCL (-103pts) remained in negative.

As per flow-wise, Mutual funds remained dominant buyers, with a significant investment of $79.4million.

PSX creates yet another record as KSE-100 surges past 90,000 mark

Web Desk (Lahore)

