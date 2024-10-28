Which companies are driving Pakistan Stock Exchange Index to New Heights?

KARACHI – Stocks at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) touched all time high, touching 90,000 mark for the first time, and six players are pushing the market.
The recent data shared by MG Research shows stocks of six companies accounted for half of the total KSE-100 Index rally this year.
Those who are pushing the market includes Oil & Gas Development Company, Meezan Bank, Fauji Fertilizer, United Bank, Engro Fertilizers, and Mari Petroleum.
|Company
|Points
|Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC)
|+4,001
|United Bank Limited (UBL)
|+2,565
|Engro Fertilizers Limited (EFERT)
|+2,066
|Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI)
|+1,654
|Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC)
|+1,455
|Meezan Bank Limited (MEEZAN)
|+1,438
On other other hand, NESTLE (-103pts), TRG (-353pts), PSEL (-166pts), EPCL (-103pts) remained in negative.
As per flow-wise, Mutual funds remained dominant buyers, with a significant investment of $79.4million.
