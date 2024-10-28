Weather outlook of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan; rains, gusty winds likely

ISLAMABAD – Rains and gusty winds are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Monday night and Tuesday.

Per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave will likely affect western and upper parts of Pakistan from tonight.

Under these weather conditions, rains are likely in the twin cities, Pothohar Region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Monday night. Light snowfall is expected over high mountains. Gusty winds are expected at isolated places in upper Punjab.

On Tuesday, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Rains are likely in the twin cities, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Light snowfall is expected over high mountains.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 29-31°C on Tuesday and 28-30°C on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 28-30°C on Tuesday and 27-29°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. Hot weather prevailed in Sindh.

Smog/mist occurred in plains which disturbed normal routine life by reducing visibility early morning and late at night.

Lasbela, Mithi and Hyderabad remained the hottest places in Pakistan where the maximum temperature was recorded at 43°C. Maximum temperature in Nawabshah was recorded at 41°C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 29°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 77 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded at 29°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 58 per cent.