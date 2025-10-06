WhatsApp soon lets you Chat Without Giving Out Your Phone Number; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Meta-owned WhatsApp continues to roll out new feature, and now instant messaging application is set to offer unique usernames, so they can connect without sharing phone numbers.

Imagine being able to message anyone on WhatsApp without giving away your phone number. You might have think of it in past, and it could soon become reality. The app is testing a new username system designed to make connecting safer and more private.

Under new updates, WhatsApp users will be able to create unique username and, if they wish, an extra layer of protection called username key. Even if someone knows your username, they won’t be able to send you a message without key, giving users unprecedented control over who can reach them.

WhatsApp is also taking steps to ensure fairness. To prevent popular usernames from being snapped up too quickly, the platform will allow people to reserve their preferred usernames ahead of the full rollout. This reservation feature is expected to go live before system officially launches, giving everyone a fair chance to secure the names they want.

As of early October, WhatsApp has not shared any update, and users will need to wait for official confirmation. Still, this update promises to be a game-changer for privacy-minded users and businesses alike, making WhatsApp a safer, more flexible way to communicate.

To avoid business strategies, it also imposed some of the rules as username must include one letter, and can only contain lowercase letters, numbers, periods, or underscores. Some famous codes and codes like “www,” will be restricted.

The new feature will help you interact more easily as many people long hesitated to share their phone numbers with new contacts, but usernames will provide a safer, more private way to connect. The change could make WhatsApp far more appealing not just for casual users, but also for businesses seeking secure communication channels.