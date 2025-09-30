WhatsApp rolls out ‘Ask Meta AI’ feature in Pakistan

KARACHI – Messaging giant WhatsApp has launched its latest feature, Ask Meta AI, in Pakistan, allowing users to access instant answers, information, and chat summaries powered by artificial intelligence directly within the app.

The new feature enables users to type questions during any chat, with Meta AI providing quick responses without requiring a separate app or webpage. It also supports messages, photos, and videos, offering immediate explanations or clarifications.

A notable function of the tool is the ability to summarize lengthy conversations, helping users who are unable to keep up with messages during busy schedules. According to WhatsApp, only the content specifically shared with Ask Meta AI is processed, while all other chats remain fully secure under end-to-end encryption.

The feature is being rolled out gradually across Pakistan.

The availability may differ depending on the device, with some users gaining access immediately after updating the app while others may have to wait for server-side activation.

The industry analysts viewed this launch as part of Meta’s broader strategy to embed artificial intelligence across its platforms. Similar AI-powered tools have already been introduced on Facebook and Instagram.