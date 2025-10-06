Lahore, Punjab weather: Rains, isolated heavy falls, hailstorms predicted

LAHORE – More intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are predicted in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Monday night and Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the cyclonic storm (SHAKHTI) prevails over the northwest of the Arabian Sea. It will likely move west-south-westwards. A westerly wavy prevails over the northeastern parts of Pakistan, and is moving northeastwards. Weak moist currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

Under these conditions, more intermittent rain-wind/thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are predicted in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur on Monday night and Tuesday.

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 28°C and 30°C on Tuesday and between 27°C and 29°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rain-windstorm/thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls occurred in Lahore and parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Murree 70, Mandi Bahauddin 32, Mangla 30, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 30, New Katarian 26, Katcheri 25, Gawalmandi 23, Pirwidahi 19), Islamabad (Saidpur Village 31, City 28, Golra 27, Airport, Bokra 26), Sialkot (City 21, Airport 06), Jhelum 20, Lahore (Airport 11, City 04), Sargodha City and Narowal 09, Noorpur Thal 08, Joharabad 06, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Sheikhupura 05, Multan (Airport 04, City 01), Kasur 04, Gujarat and Okara 03, Attock, Chakwal 01, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur Airport 0.4

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 24°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 75 per cent.