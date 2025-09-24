WhatsApp rolls out message translations feature; how to use it

WhatsApp, a widely used messaging app, has unveiled message translations feature, so users can more easily communicate across languages.

“If you see a message in a different language, you can now simply long-press and tap ‘Translate’. Choose the language you want the message to be translated from or to, and download it to be saved for future translations. This works for 1:1 chats, groups, and Channel updates too,” read the official blog.

Android users will also be able to choose to turn on automatic translation for an entire chat thread, so that all future incoming messages in that conversation are translated as well.

Message translations were designed to protect the privacy of your chats. That’s why translations occur on your device where WhatsApp cannot see them.

“Android users will find it available in six languages: English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic. For our iPhone users, the feature will launch in 19+ languages”.

The company hopes this feature helps break down language barriers and allows users to connect more deeply with loved ones and communities around the globe.