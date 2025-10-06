Relief for Electricity Users as LESCO opens door to private purchases of single-phase meters

LAHORE – Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) comes up with smart move to address the ongoing shortage of single-phase meters, which has disrupted new electricity connections and MCO operations over the past several weeks.

As per available information from company sources, consumers will now be allowed to purchase single-phase meters directly from LESCO-approved manufacturers. To facilitate this process, the company will issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs), enabling consumers to buy AMI smart meters from the market legally.

LESCO Material Management Department issued formal notification allowing procurement of meters from private sector, aiming to ease the supply constraints. For security and accountability, the company will issue demand notices to consumers purchasing meters under the NOC scheme.

The shortage had previously left LESCO with insufficient stock for new connections and MCOs, causing delays and operational challenges. To mitigate this, the company had also instructed taking laboratory tests of old meters, replacing those found to be defective or malfunctioning.

LESCO officials said these steps are part of a broader strategy to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and improve customer service, while addressing the critical shortage of meters in the system.

Getting a new electricity meter from LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) in 2025 has never been easier! The company has introduced a simplified process for homeowners, tenants, and business owners who want to power up their properties without the usual hassle.

Your guide to get New LESCO meter connection in 2025

Check Your Eligibility

You’re eligible to apply if you:

Own or rent property within LESCO’s service area

Have a valid CNIC

Can provide proof of ownership or a rental agreement

Step 2: Get the Application Form

You can apply in two ways:

Visit the official LESCO website to download and fill out the form. Or, you can visit nearest LESCO Customer Service Center and submit your application manually.

Include your personal details, property address, and pay the connection fee listed for 2025.

Step 3: Submit Documents and Fees

Attach these documents with your form:

CNIC copy

Proof of property ownership or tenancy

Application fee payment receipt

Submit online or at the LESCO office. Keep a copy of your application for reference.

Step 4: Wait for Inspection and Demand Notice

LESCO will review your application and arrange a site inspection.

After verifying your property, you’ll receive a Demand Notice that shows:

Final connection charges

Additional technical fees (if required)

Instructions for payment

Once you’ve paid the amount, you’re ready for installation!

Step 5: Meter Installation

After payment confirmation, LESCO’s technical team will visit your property to install and activate your new electricity meter. The process typically takes a few working days, depending on your area and connection type.

