CM Gandapur warns federal, Punjab govt over lack of facilities to Imran Khan in jail

Will Not Back Down As Imran Khan Our Red Line Cm Gandapur
PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Tuesday warned the federal and Punjab governments that if any further complaints arise about PTI founder Imran Khan regarding the facilities in jail, they would shut down the entire country.

CM Gandapur said the federal and Punjab governments had shown a harsh attitude toward the PTI founder as they denied him the facilities in jail.

“Sometimes the founder’s electricity is cut off, and other times he is deprived of food,” said CM Gandapur in a video message.

He added that the government is pushing them to abandon their peaceful stance.

Meanwhile, an inside story from a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House regarding an upcoming rally also emerged. In the meeting, the CM instructed that 1,000 workers be brought from each constituency in Peshawar, and that each MPA from other districts bring more than 500 workers.

The sources said that the members suggested holding the rally in Mardan, but Ali Amin Gandapur stated that the rally would be held in Peshawar following the PTI founder’s instructions.

He said no obstacles would be tolerated.

Web Desk Staff

Recomended

