West Indies vs Shaheens: Athanaze misses century on opening day

ISLAMABAD – West Indies reached 273-7 at stumps on the opening day of the three-day warm-up match against Pakistan Shaheens at the Islamabad Club Ground on Friday.

Middle order batter Alick Athanaze missed century with just one run as he was dismissed at 99 by Ahmed Safi Abdullah.

Earlier after uncontested toss in the non-first-class match, opening batters Kraigg Brathwaite (34) and Mikyle Louis (34) stitched a 47-run opening partnership before the former fell to Ahmed Safi.

Louis, Keacy Carty (22) and Kavem Hodge (17) became Mohammad Rameez Jnr’s preys, as the right-arm leg-spinner returned figures of 3-40 in 13 overs.

Amir Jangoo (29 not out) and Joshua Da Silva (11 not out) will resume batting for West Indies on day two with 16 overs remaining in the first innings as the first dig for both the teams has been restricted to 90 overs for maximum practice.

Apart from Rameez Jnr and Ahmed Safi, Hussain Talat was the other wicket-taker for Shaheens as he dismissed Tevin Imlach (13).

Scores in brief

Toss – Uncontested

West Indies 273-7, 74 overs (Alick Athanaze 99, Kraigg Brathwaite 34, Mikyle Louis 34, Amir Jangoo 29 not out, Keacy Carty 22; Mohammad Rameez Jnr 3-40, Ahmed Safi Abdullah 2-91)