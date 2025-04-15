Four Pakistanis among 11 die in latest Libya boat accident

ISLAMABAD – At least 11 people, including four Pakistani citizens, were killed after a boat carrying migrants capsized near Harawa coast close to the city of Sirte in eastern Libya

A report sent by the Pakistani Embassy in Libya to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed taht the incident took place on April 12.

So far, eleven bodies have been recovered from the site of the incident, out of which four have been identified as Pakistani nationals.

A team from the Pakistani Embassy visited the city of Sirte to gather information about the incident and confirmed the identities of the four deceased as Pakistanis through national documents.

Three of them belonged to Mandi Bahauddin, while one was from Gujranwala. According to the report, Zahid Mehmood son of Liaqat Ali was from Gujranwala, while Sameer Ali son of Raja Abdul Qadeer, Syed Ali Hussain son of Shafqat-ul-Hussnain, and Asif Ali son of Nazar Muhammad were from Mandi Bahauddin.

In addition to this, the identities of two bodies have not yet been confirmed, while five of the deceased were Egyptian nationals.

The Pakistani Embassy is in contact with local authorities to obtain further information regarding the incident.

In February 2025, Foreign Office had confirmed the deaths of 16 Pakistani nationals in a boat accident off the coast of Libya and reported that at least 10 remain missing.

The confirmation came after a team from the Pakistani embassy in Tripoli visited the city of Zawiya to verify details with local officials and hospital authorities.