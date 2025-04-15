Major relief announced in passing marks, attendance for MBBS, BDS students

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has decided to tweak academic regulations for medical and dental students once again.

It has decided to set the passing marks at 65 percent and minimum attendance requirement at 85pc for students of all medical and dental colleges across Pakistan.

Both the 65% passing marks and 85% attendance criteria will be implemented across the country.

The development comes weeks after, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Punjab approved new academic regulations for medical and dental students.

Syndicate meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore had endorsed the implementation of a minimum 90 per cent attendance requirement and a 70pc passing mark criterion, as per the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) notification.

Earlier, UHS has decided to directly monitor the attendance of students in medical and dental colleges.

All affiliated colleges will be required to submit their students’ biometric attendance records to UHS on a monthly basis.

The decision was made at a joint meeting of the UHS Academic Council and Boards of Studies on Thursday, where key policies regarding attendance, examination regulations, and academic standards were reviewed.

UHS Vice Chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore chaired the meeting and attended by heads of public and private medical colleges and affiliated health institutions.