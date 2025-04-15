UAE Dirham to Pak rupee rate today in Pakistan – 15 April 2025

KARACHI – UAE Dirham to Pakistani rupee rate gained four paisas as it stood at Rs76.39 on Tuesday, 15 April 2025, amid ongoing tariff war among leading economies.

The selling rate for the AED in Pakistan also registered gains its value as it is available for Rs76.89 in local currency market.

Dirham is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates. Overseas Pakistanis commonly need to convert the currency of their host country into Pakistani currency and this process is called currency exchange.

AED to PKR Today

1 AED = Rs76.39

Pakistanis make up a significant portion of the expatriate population in the UAE. There are approximately 1.5 to 2 million Pakistanis residing in the UAE, making them the second-largest expatriate group after Indian nationals. Pakistanis are also a significant source of remittances to their home country.

Pakistan received $3.1 billion in wake of remittances from overseas Pakistani workers in February 2025, registering an increase of 3.8% as compared to previous month of January 2025, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Remittances increased by 38.6% on year-on-year basis, compared to $2.25 billion recorded in the same month last year.

The inflow of remittances from the UAE surged by 4.94% on a monthly basis as Pakistan received $652.2 million in February, compared to $621.5 million in January.

Meanwhile, Saudi Riyal latest exchange rate in Pakistani open market witnessed slight gains as it stood at Rs74.76 on Tuesday, April 14, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also moved up as it is being sold for Rs75.31 on the second day of new business week, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.