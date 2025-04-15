Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee rate today – 15 April 2025

SAR to PKR Today – Saudi Riyal latest exchange rate in Pakistani open market witnessed slight gains as it stood at Rs74.76 on Tuesday, April 14, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also moved up as it is being sold for Rs75.31 on the second day of new business week, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

Riyal is the official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

SAR to PKR Rate Today

1 SAR = Rs74.76

1,000 SAR = Rs74,760

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy robust diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations, particularly through their shared religious connection.

Saudi Arabia is a key economic partner, providing financial support and investment to Pakistan.

A significant Pakistani diaspora reside in Saudi Arabia, with estimates suggesting around 2.5 to 2.7 million Pakistanis live there. They make a significant contribution to the Saudi economy and serve as a significant source of remittances to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, overseas Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount in February 2025 as they sent $744.4 million during this period, up by 2.21% on monthly basis and 37.88% on yearly basis.

Furthermore, the total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at $15,579.7 million while the State Bank of Pakistan held reserves amounting to $10,676.3 million in the week ended on March 28, 2025.

On the other hand, the price of per tola 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (April 14) stood at 4,548 SAR, according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,903 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 12,140.