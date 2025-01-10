AGL37.5▲ 0.92 (0.03%)AIRLINK186.5▼ -10.15 (-0.05%)BOP10.1▼ -0.04 (0.00%)CNERGY6.57▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DCL8.55▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DFML37.44▼ -0.44 (-0.01%)DGKC98.2▲ 2.97 (0.03%)FCCL33.7▲ 0.68 (0.02%)FFL16.56▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC126▼ -1.29 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.85▼ -0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.8▲ 0.04 (0.01%)KOSM6.54▲ 0.17 (0.03%)MLCF43.14▲ 0.92 (0.02%)NBP60.7▼ -0.06 (0.00%)OGDC211.8▼ -1.23 (-0.01%)PAEL41.6▲ 0.73 (0.02%)PIBTL8.35▲ 0.06 (0.01%)PPL183.75▲ 0.18 (0.00%)PRL37.42▼ -0.85 (-0.02%)PTC23.9▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)SEARL94.4▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)TELE8.64▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.84▲ 0.13 (0.00%)TPLP12.44▲ 0.23 (0.02%)TREET22.49▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TRG62.99▼ -1.37 (-0.02%)UNITY32.81▲ 0.1 (0.00%)WTL1.78▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

IHC allows PTI MNA Sardar Latif Khan Khosa to travel abroad

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended a notification of Dec 26 regarding the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Latif Khan Khosa on the name on the Passport Control List until the next hearing, February 6, 2025.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the IHC passed the order and allowed Sardar Latif Khan Khosa to travel abroad from January 10 to January 24.

The court directed the Interior Secretary to ensure that Sardar Latif Khan Khosa is not barred from traveling abroad. The Interior Secretary was also directed to inform NAB, FIA, police and immigration authorities about the court’s order.

The court held in its decision that Sardar Latif Khan Khosa presented a ticket showing his intention to travel to Canada from January 10 to January 24.

The court held that Khosa is also required to submit surety bonds in the high court and the Anti-Terrorism Court.

The court put off further hearing of the case until February 6, 2025.

Web Desk Staff

Recomended

