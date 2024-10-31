No Summoning of Chinese Envoy, Pak Foreign Affairs clears air amid misleading reports

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office turned down misleading reports circulating on certain channels about the summoning of the Chinese Ambassador for a demarche.

FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch clarified in a statement that there was no truth to the claims, emphasizing that the Chinese Ambassador regularly visits the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Baloch urged media outlets to refrain from disseminating sensational stories that could mislead the public. Foreign Office remains committed to maintaining transparent communication regarding diplomatic engagements.

Pakistan offered full support to Chinese nationals working on various projects in the region after recent incidents. Officials also stressed need for coordinated security measures.