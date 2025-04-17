Latest Rates for UPS, Solar Battery in Pakistan – April 2025

LAHORE – With arrival of summer season, and soaring power demand, battery prices saw slight uptick across major cities. As households and businesses rush to upgrade their UPS and inverter systems, battery dealers report a surge in both inquiries and sales.
The uptick in demand is especially strong in urban centers like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, where temperature is soaring and people also need backup power solutions. Many consumers use batteries in solar setup as during day, your solar panels often generate more electricity and a battery stores it for use later.
In Pakistan’s energy backup market, a variety of battery types are available, including lead-acid, tubular, deep cycle, and lithium-ion—each catering to different user needs and budgets.
Battery Rates in Pakistan 2025
|Brand
|Model
|Plates
|Capacity
|Price
|Osaka
|12GEN-MR35 Generator
|05
|20 Ah
|7,200
|Osaka
|12GEN-MR45 Generator
|07
|25 Ah
|9,000
|AGS
|GR-46
|09
|30 Ah
|9,600
|Exide
|SOLAR-50
|05
|20 Ah
|7,000
|Exide
|GL50-Plus
|09
|37 Ah
|11,000
|Phoenix
|XP50+L
|09
|32 Ah
|11,300
|Phoenix
|XP-60L
|11
|40 Ah
|12,000
|Volta
|12GEN-MR35
|05
|20 Ah
|7,500
|Volta
|CR65L+
|11
|40 Ah
|13,100
|Osaka
|CR65L+
|11
|40 Ah
|12,100
41 – 75 Ah
|Brand
|Model
|Plates
|Capacity
|Price
|AGS
|GR-65
|13
|45 Ah
|13,400
|AGS
|GR-87
|11
|60 Ah
|15,600
|AGS
|MF-65L Maintenance Free
|13
|45 Ah
|15,000
|AGS
|HB-65 T1 Thin
|13
|45 Ah
|14,000
|Exide
|N65L
|11
|45 Ah
|13,100
|Exide
|SOLAR-100
|09
|60 Ah
|15,600
|Osaka
|MF-100L
|13
|80 Ah
|19,000
|Exide
|EX110R
|15
|85 Ah
|21,500
|Phoenix
|XP-75R
|09
|50 Ah
|15,200
|Phoenix
|XP-95L
|13
|75 Ah
|19,700
|Volta
|MF75L
|13
|50 Ah
|14,800
|Volta
|MF80L
|11
|75 Ah
|17,500
76 – 105 Ah
|Brand
|Model
|Plates
|Capacity
|Price
|AGS
|HB-100R Atlas Hybrid
|15
|80 Ah
|20,500
|AGS
|SP-145
|17
|100 Ah
|26,500
|Exide
|HP150
|13
|95 Ah
|26,250
|Exide
|N135
|17
|100 Ah
|26,500
|AGS
|SP-145
|17
|100 Ah
|26,500
|Phoenix
|EXT-130
|15
|100 Ah
|26,000
|Osaka
|MF110R
|15
|90 Ah
|22,000
|Osaka
|T125-S Platinum Plus
|15
|100 Ah
|23,000
|Volta
|T-125 S PLATINUM PLUS
|15
|100 Ah
|22,000
|Volta
|P-135 S PLATINUM PLUS
|17
|105 Ah
|28,500
106 – 150 Ah
|Brand
|Model
|Plates
|Capacity
|Price
|AGS
|SP-180
|21
|120 Ah
|31,000
|AGS
|SP-210
|23
|150 Ah
|38,000
|Exide
|NS200
|27
|150 Ah
|39,750
|Osaka
|P175-S Platinum Plus
|19
|120 Ah
|30,000
|Phoenix
|TX-1100
|07
|125 Ah
|33,000
|Phoenix
|UGLT-200-SE
|23
|150 Ah
|39,000
|Volta
|P-180 S PLATINUM PLUS
|21
|130 Ah
|38,000
151 – 200 Ah
|Brand
|Model
|Plates
|Capacity
|Price
|AGS
|SP-250
|27
|175 Ah
|43,500
|Exide
|N220
|25
|170 Ah
|43,750
|Exide
|NS250-Plus
|31
|200 Ah
|53,500
|Osaka
|P210-S Platinum Plus
|23
|155 Ah
|37,000
|Osaka
|P260-S Platinum Plus
|27
|180 Ah
|43,000
|Volta
|P-225 S PLATINUM PLUS
|27
|175 Ah
|47,500
|Volta
|P-250 S PLATINUM PLUS
|29
|180 Ah
|50,000
|Phoenix
|UGLT-255
|27
|200 Ah
|52,250
200+ Ah
|Brand
|Model
|Plates
|Capacity
|Price
|Osaka
|P290-Z Platinum Plus
|33
|215 Ah
|52,000
|Volta
|P-270 S PLATINUM PLUS
|31
|200 Ah
|57,500
|Phoenix
|UGLT-275
|29
|225 Ah
|55,000
Big drop in solar battery prices in Pakistan [Check rates of lithium, tubular batteries]