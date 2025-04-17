AGL63.64▼ -1.44 (-0.02%)AIRLINK183.77▲ 6.32 (0.04%)BOP11.26▲ 0.15 (0.01%)CNERGY8.53▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.44▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)DFML43.19▲ 0.19 (0.00%)DGKC125.87▲ 2.61 (0.02%)FCCL46.17▲ 1.19 (0.03%)FFL15.75▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)HUBC143.44▲ 1.56 (0.01%)HUMNL13▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.44▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM5.77▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)MLCF64.57▲ 3.81 (0.06%)NBP85.48▲ 4.2 (0.05%)OGDC214.08▲ 2.38 (0.01%)PAEL47.02▲ 0.53 (0.01%)PIBTL10.43▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL171.74▲ 2.06 (0.01%)PRL34.52▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PTC22.39▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL92.91▼ -1.1 (-0.01%)TELE7.28▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.73▲ 0.71 (0.02%)TPLP10.01▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET21.03▲ 0.09 (0.00%)TRG66.65▲ 0.69 (0.01%)UNITY27.79▲ 0 (0.00%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

Latest Rates for UPS, Solar Battery in Pakistan – April 2025

Latest Rates For Ups Solar Battery In Pakistan April 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – With arrival of summer season, and soaring power demand, battery prices saw slight uptick across major cities. As households and businesses rush to upgrade their UPS and inverter systems, battery dealers report a surge in both inquiries and sales.

The uptick in demand is especially strong in urban centers like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, where temperature is soaring and people also need backup power solutions. Many consumers use batteries in solar setup as during day, your solar panels often generate more electricity and a battery stores it for use later.

In Pakistan’s energy backup market, a variety of battery types are available, including lead-acid, tubular, deep cycle, and lithium-ion—each catering to different user needs and budgets.

Battery Rates in Pakistan 2025

Brand Model Plates Capacity Price
Osaka 12GEN-MR35 Generator 05 20 Ah 7,200
Osaka 12GEN-MR45 Generator 07 25 Ah 9,000
AGS GR-46 09 30 Ah 9,600
Exide SOLAR-50 05 20 Ah 7,000
Exide GL50-Plus 09 37 Ah 11,000
Phoenix XP50+L 09 32 Ah 11,300
Phoenix XP-60L 11 40 Ah 12,000
Volta 12GEN-MR35 05 20 Ah 7,500
Volta CR65L+ 11 40 Ah 13,100
Osaka CR65L+ 11 40 Ah 12,100

41 – 75 Ah

Brand Model Plates Capacity Price 
AGS GR-65 13 45 Ah 13,400
AGS GR-87 11 60 Ah 15,600
AGS MF-65L Maintenance Free 13 45 Ah 15,000
AGS HB-65 T1 Thin 13 45 Ah 14,000
Exide N65L 11 45 Ah 13,100
Exide SOLAR-100 09 60 Ah 15,600
Osaka MF-100L 13 80 Ah 19,000
Exide EX110R 15 85 Ah 21,500
Phoenix XP-75R 09 50 Ah 15,200
Phoenix XP-95L 13 75 Ah 19,700
Volta MF75L 13 50 Ah 14,800
Volta MF80L 11 75 Ah 17,500

76 – 105 Ah

Brand Model Plates Capacity Price 
AGS HB-100R Atlas Hybrid 15 80 Ah 20,500
AGS SP-145 17 100 Ah 26,500
Exide HP150 13 95 Ah 26,250
Exide N135 17 100 Ah 26,500
AGS SP-145 17 100 Ah 26,500
Phoenix EXT-130 15 100 Ah 26,000
Osaka MF110R 15 90 Ah 22,000
Osaka T125-S Platinum Plus 15 100 Ah 23,000
Volta T-125 S PLATINUM PLUS 15 100 Ah 22,000
Volta P-135 S PLATINUM PLUS 17 105 Ah 28,500

106 – 150 Ah

Brand Model Plates Capacity Price 
AGS SP-180 21 120 Ah 31,000
AGS SP-210 23 150 Ah 38,000
Exide NS200 27 150 Ah 39,750
Osaka P175-S Platinum Plus 19 120 Ah 30,000
Phoenix TX-1100 07 125 Ah 33,000
Phoenix UGLT-200-SE 23 150 Ah 39,000
Volta P-180 S PLATINUM PLUS 21 130 Ah 38,000

151 – 200 Ah

Brand Model Plates Capacity Price 
AGS SP-250 27 175 Ah 43,500
Exide N220 25 170 Ah 43,750
Exide NS250-Plus 31 200 Ah 53,500
Osaka P210-S Platinum Plus 23 155 Ah 37,000
Osaka P260-S Platinum Plus 27 180 Ah 43,000
Volta P-225 S PLATINUM PLUS 27 175 Ah 47,500
Volta P-250 S PLATINUM PLUS 29 180 Ah 50,000
Phoenix UGLT-255 27 200 Ah 52,250

200+ Ah

Brand Model Plates Capacity Price 
Osaka P290-Z Platinum Plus 33 215 Ah 52,000
Volta P-270 S PLATINUM PLUS 31 200 Ah 57,500
Phoenix UGLT-275 29 225 Ah 55,000

Big drop in solar battery prices in Pakistan [Check rates of lithium, tubular batteries]

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

BISE Lahore Roll number Slips 2025 for Intermediate Student

  • Pakistan

Soldier martyred, four Militants Killed as Pak Army destroys Khawarij’s hideout in D.I. Khan

  • Pakistan

Govt set to privatize PIA once again: Here’s fresh date

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather update; more intermittent rains, hailstorms likely

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer