Latest Rates for UPS, Solar Battery in Pakistan – April 2025

LAHORE – With arrival of summer season, and soaring power demand, battery prices saw slight uptick across major cities. As households and businesses rush to upgrade their UPS and inverter systems, battery dealers report a surge in both inquiries and sales.

The uptick in demand is especially strong in urban centers like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, where temperature is soaring and people also need backup power solutions. Many consumers use batteries in solar setup as during day, your solar panels often generate more electricity and a battery stores it for use later.

In Pakistan’s energy backup market, a variety of battery types are available, including lead-acid, tubular, deep cycle, and lithium-ion—each catering to different user needs and budgets.

Battery Rates in Pakistan 2025

Brand Model Plates Capacity Price Osaka 12GEN-MR35 Generator 05 20 Ah 7,200 Osaka 12GEN-MR45 Generator 07 25 Ah 9,000 AGS GR-46 09 30 Ah 9,600 Exide SOLAR-50 05 20 Ah 7,000 Exide GL50-Plus 09 37 Ah 11,000 Phoenix XP50+L 09 32 Ah 11,300 Phoenix XP-60L 11 40 Ah 12,000 Volta 12GEN-MR35 05 20 Ah 7,500 Volta CR65L+ 11 40 Ah 13,100 Osaka CR65L+ 11 40 Ah 12,100

41 – 75 Ah

Brand Model Plates Capacity Price AGS GR-65 13 45 Ah 13,400 AGS GR-87 11 60 Ah 15,600 AGS MF-65L Maintenance Free 13 45 Ah 15,000 AGS HB-65 T1 Thin 13 45 Ah 14,000 Exide N65L 11 45 Ah 13,100 Exide SOLAR-100 09 60 Ah 15,600 Osaka MF-100L 13 80 Ah 19,000 Exide EX110R 15 85 Ah 21,500 Phoenix XP-75R 09 50 Ah 15,200 Phoenix XP-95L 13 75 Ah 19,700 Volta MF75L 13 50 Ah 14,800 Volta MF80L 11 75 Ah 17,500

76 – 105 Ah

Brand Model Plates Capacity Price AGS HB-100R Atlas Hybrid 15 80 Ah 20,500 AGS SP-145 17 100 Ah 26,500 Exide HP150 13 95 Ah 26,250 Exide N135 17 100 Ah 26,500 AGS SP-145 17 100 Ah 26,500 Phoenix EXT-130 15 100 Ah 26,000 Osaka MF110R 15 90 Ah 22,000 Osaka T125-S Platinum Plus 15 100 Ah 23,000 Volta T-125 S PLATINUM PLUS 15 100 Ah 22,000 Volta P-135 S PLATINUM PLUS 17 105 Ah 28,500

106 – 150 Ah

Brand Model Plates Capacity Price AGS SP-180 21 120 Ah 31,000 AGS SP-210 23 150 Ah 38,000 Exide NS200 27 150 Ah 39,750 Osaka P175-S Platinum Plus 19 120 Ah 30,000 Phoenix TX-1100 07 125 Ah 33,000 Phoenix UGLT-200-SE 23 150 Ah 39,000 Volta P-180 S PLATINUM PLUS 21 130 Ah 38,000

151 – 200 Ah

Brand Model Plates Capacity Price AGS SP-250 27 175 Ah 43,500 Exide N220 25 170 Ah 43,750 Exide NS250-Plus 31 200 Ah 53,500 Osaka P210-S Platinum Plus 23 155 Ah 37,000 Osaka P260-S Platinum Plus 27 180 Ah 43,000 Volta P-225 S PLATINUM PLUS 27 175 Ah 47,500 Volta P-250 S PLATINUM PLUS 29 180 Ah 50,000 Phoenix UGLT-255 27 200 Ah 52,250

200+ Ah