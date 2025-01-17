Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space.

Worst catastrophe

Los Angeles has been severely impacted by a natural calamity, as wildfires rage across the region. While the iconic “Hollywood” sign remains unaffected, officials report that the largest blaze, the Palisades Fire, has consumed 23,713 acres and is only 14% contained. The wildfire’s spread has been fueled by three key factors: conducive weather, dry vegetation and an ignition source. These conditions have contributed to what is being described as one of the “worst catastrophes” in US history.

The wind-driven wildfires have claimed at least 24 lives, devastated over 40,000 acres in the Greater Los Angeles area and destroyed entire communities along with more than 12,300 structures. In response, Los Angeles County has declared a public health emergency as the region grapples with the devastating losses.

In solidarity, the National Assembly of Pakistan has passed a resolution extending its deepest condolences and standing with the people of Los Angeles during this tragedy. As a global community, it is our shared humanity that unites us. It is our collective responsibility to provide support and strength to the people of Los Angeles in their time of hardship.

AREEBA ALTAF

Larkana, Sindh

Asylum

in Europe

This refers to the news report “28,000 Pakistanis applied for ‘protection’ in EU in a year” by Amin Ahmed. Every year, the population of migrants are increasing in Europe. Majority of them are from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and other ME countries. Reasons which compel them to choose this harsh practice to flee from their native countries are political instability, failed justice system, high population growth, economic disruption and constant threat of terrorism.

However, the abundant number of asylum seeking applications has shocked the nation. The report outlines the political and security context of Pakistan, the main actors involve in shaping the process. Due to multiple challenges being faced by general public on a daily basis and declining economic growth have brought pessimistic approach among even younger generation. Therefore, they never hesitate to take perilous steps in reaching Europe. Moreover, these illegal migrants have become the long lasting headache for European countries, which is posing an extreme economic and political threat. Current high unemployment among European nations and surge in criminal activities, are because of mass exodus. European Union (EU) constantly pressure neighbouring countries to take firm actions against human traffickers.

Despite having laws in place to curb trafficking in human beings, the country’s weaker democracy and lack of accountability have hampered an effective implication of those laws. Recently, FIA arrested some human traffickers from different parts of Punjab, but yet trafficking is on strong pace.

In a nutshell, government should take strong actions against such illegal practices. Some alternatives should be adopted against remittances because it is sharing a big chunk in our GDP.

Living in modern world, there must be no shame in learning from opponent India. We have to admire Indian economic policies or decisions and also learn the art of attracting foreign multinational companies and corporations to invest in our beloved land, which are already investing in India.

SAMEER UMRANI

Malir Karachi

Mining tragedies

The recent mining tragedies in Balochistan, which claimed numerous lives, serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for enhanced safety measures and stronger protection of workers’ rights. The absence of adequate safety protocols has repeatedly led to fatal incidents. Alarmingly, such tragedies are not unprecedented. Just last year, 12 miners lost their lives in a gas explosion, highlighting the persistent negligence in addressing these issues.

The government’s response to such incidents has been insufficient, often limited to promises of inquiries that are soon forgotten. This pattern of inaction is unacceptable. It is imperative that immediate and concrete measures are taken to address the longstanding concerns of miners and their families.

The government must enforce strict penalties against mine owners who disregard safety standards and work to significantly improve miners’ working conditions. The well-being and lives of miners must be prioritized without delay.

AMJID NASEEB

Turbat, Kech