Childhood friendships forever. . . !

FRIENDSHIPS made in childhood are invaluable, but quite often I come across old acquaintances who’ve done well in life, not interested in meeting childhood friends who life has dealt with less favourably.

An uncle of mine told me an incident of how when he was a high-ranking officer, he had a childhood friend who was just a truck driver. One day he took his friend, the truck driver, to another officer’s place for a game of Bridge.

As they sat down he noticed that the other man seemed distracted, “Anything wrong?” asked my uncle. “Can you ask your friend to wait in the truck till we finish our game?” asked the gentle-man. “Why of course,” said my uncle rising, “and I’ll go along with him!” So saying he and his friend left the house never to return.

A man and his dog were walking along a road. The man was enjoying the scenery, when it suddenly occurred to him that he was dead. They came to a magnificent gate made of pure gold. He and the dog walked toward the gate, and as he got closer, he saw a man at a desk and called out, “Excuse me, where are we?”

“This is Heaven, sir,” the man answered. “Wow! Would you happen to have some water?” the man asked. “Of course, sir. Come right in, and I will have some ice water brought right up.” The man gestured, and the gate began to open. “But sir, we don’t accept pets!”

man thought for a moment then turned back and continued the way he had been going. He saw another gate, approached it and saw a man inside, reading a book. He again asked for water. “Yeah, sure, there’s a pump over there, come on in.” “How about my friend here?” the traveller gestured to the dog. “There should be a bowl by the pump.” They went through the gate, and sure enough, there was an old-fashioned hand pump with a bowl beside it. The traveller filled the bowl, took a long drink himself, then gave some to the dog. When they were full, he and the dog walked back toward the man who was waiting for them. “What do you call this place?” he asked.

“Heaven,” was the answer. “Well, that’s confusing,” the traveller said. “The man down the road said that was Heaven, too.” “Oh, you mean the place where your friends are not al-lowed? Nope. That’s Hell.” “Doesn’t it make you mad for them to use your name like that?” “No, we’re happy they screen out the folks who’ll leave their best friends behind!” This is just a story, and no guarantee you’ll get to heaven, but I’m sure anyone who can keep a friend must possess all other qualities required for heaven too..!

