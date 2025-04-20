Are we becoming like bozo?

EACH state in our country is trying to force a division among the people by insisting on the local language taking prominence.

Shop boards have to be displayed in regional languages, and now school studies too.

As this happens a nation is getting divided and as English is pushed back, our nation will soon get isolated and lose the great advantage we have now.

The story is told of the most famous elephant in the world — a huge, beautiful and gentle beast named Bozo.

Children extended open palms filled with peanuts for the Indian elephant; who gently plucked them from little hands and seemed to smile as he ate his treats.

But one day, for some inexplicable reason, Bozo changed.

He almost stampeded the man who cleaned his cage.

He charged children at the circus and became incorrigible.

His owner knew he would have to destroy the once-gentle giant.

In order to raise money for a new elephant, the circus owner held a cruel exhibition.

He sold tickets to witness Bozo’s execution and on the appointed day, his arena was packed.

Three men with high-powered rifles rose to take aim at the great beast’s head.

Just before the signal was given to shoot, a little, stubby man in a brown hat stepped out of the crowd and said to the elephant’s owner, “Sir give me two minutes alone in his cage, and I’ll prove to you he is not a bad elephant.

” The man removed his brown derby and entered the cage of the bellowing and trumpeting beast.

Before the elephant could charge, the man began to speak to him.

Bozo seemed to immedi-ately quiet down.

Nearby spectators could also hear the man, but they could not understand him, for he spoke a foreign language.

Soon the great animal began to tremble, whine and throw his head about.

Then the stranger walked up to Bozo and stroked his trunk.

The great elephant tenderly wrapped his trunk around the man, lifted him up and carried him around his cage before carefully depositing him back at the door.

Everyone applauded.

As the cage door closed behind him, the man said to Bozo’s keeper, “You see, he is a good elephant.

His problem is he is an Indian elephant and understands one language.

” He ex-plained that Bozo was frustrated and confused.

He needed someone who could speak his lan-guage.

” But will saviours like Kipling always be there?

Let us realise that a common language unites, and many languages divide.

We may go abroad, and speak in a regional language and have one point three billion cheering for you, while we close our ears to a jeering world.

I have seen Indians abroad being treated with the greatest respect because of their mastery over Eng-lish.

Let us not land up like that elephant, because there may not be a saviour around..! —Email: [email protected]