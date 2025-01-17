AGL39.36▲ 0.65 (0.02%)AIRLINK200.9▼ -4.91 (-0.02%)BOP10.15▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.88▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)DCL8.77▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DFML45.74▲ 4.16 (0.10%)DGKC102.05▲ 0.02 (0.00%)FCCL34.09▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)FFL16.98▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)HUBC131.7▲ 0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL13.76▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4.81▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.7▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF43.33▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)NBP62.29▲ 0.26 (0.00%)OGDC218.75▼ -3.02 (-0.01%)PAEL41.54▼ -1.15 (-0.03%)PIBTL8.65▲ 0.23 (0.03%)PPL187.12▼ -3.74 (-0.02%)PRL42.06▼ -1.43 (-0.03%)PTC24.99▲ 0.2 (0.01%)SEARL100.3▼ -2.36 (-0.02%)TELE9.11▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.79▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TPLP12.93▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET23.05▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)TRG68.35▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)UNITY32.66▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)WTL1.86▲ 0.06 (0.03%)

Pakistan’s mining sector gains global attention at FMF in Riyadh

Dr
The Future Minerals Forum (FMF) in Riyadh continued to draw global attention on its second day, with over 20,000 visitors, including government ministers, mining experts, investors, and academics. The event served as a critical platform for discussions on the future of the global mining industry. Among the forum’s standout features was the Pakistan Pavilion, which garnered widespread praise for its design and presentation.

A visitor commented, “If awards were given for best-designed pavilion, the Pakistan Pavilion would surely win.” Dr. Musadik Malik, Pakistan’s Minister of Petroleum and Water Resources, visited the pavilion and applauded Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and other collaborating companies for their efforts in showcasing the country’s mining potential.

Earlier, Dr. Malik participated in a panel discussion focused on enhancing international collaboration to meet the surging demand for minerals.

He emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships and outlined Pakistan’s commitment to advancing its mining sector, presenting pragmatic strategies for fostering global cooperation.

Investors from countries including Turkey, China, and Chile expressed keen interest in Pakistan’s burgeoning mining opportunities, seeking more insights into potential projects and partnerships.

On Thursday, the Pakistan delegation hosted an in-depth 90-minute session. Key speakers, including Dr. Musadik Malik, Pakistan Petroleum Limited’s Managing Director Imran Abbasy, and Reko Diq Project Director, presented the country’s mining investment opportunities and strategic plans for sustainable growth.

News desk

