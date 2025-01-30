AGL50.85▼ -1.75 (-0.03%)AIRLINK194.49▲ 0.99 (0.01%)BOP9.75▲ 0.11 (0.01%)CNERGY7.62▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL8.9▲ 0.18 (0.02%)DFML49.05▼ -1.99 (-0.04%)DGKC105.15▲ 0.57 (0.01%)FCCL37.67▼ -0.03 (0.00%)FFL15.67▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC129.69▲ 2.62 (0.02%)HUMNL13.55▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.58▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.22▲ 0.12 (0.02%)MLCF43.95▼ -0.01 (0.00%)NBP65▲ 0.31 (0.00%)OGDC205.48▲ 2.24 (0.01%)PAEL40.75▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)PIBTL8▲ 0.34 (0.04%)PPL176.45▲ 2.2 (0.01%)PRL38.29▲ 0.22 (0.01%)PTC24.57▲ 0.5 (0.02%)SEARL107.85▲ 0.61 (0.01%)TELE8.47▲ 0.23 (0.03%)TOMCL34▲ 1.22 (0.04%)TPLP12.12▲ 0.34 (0.03%)TREET22.3▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG66.14▲ 1.26 (0.02%)UNITY31.73▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)WTL1.69▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Veena Malik says she declined another Bigg Boss offer for family

Veena Malik Says She Declined Another Bigg Boss Offer To Spend Time With Children
LAHORE – Renowned Pakistani actress and host Veena Malik revealed that she was offered another chance to participate in Bigg Boss but she declined the opportunity to spend more time with her children.

The actress shared her experience in the Indian entertainment industry while appearing on a private TV show.

Veena Malik also talked about her favorite personalities.

During the conversation, Veena stated that any actor would love the opportunity to work with Bollywood’s Khans but she particularly wished to work with Shah Rukh Khan. She also revealed that during her time in India, she met several famous Bollywood stars, including the Khans.

Veena disclosed that she had met Salman Khan at his farmhouse but never exaggerated those encounters.

Speaking about Bigg Boss, Veena said it was a major platform with a dedicated audience. She acknowledged that controversies often go viral in the entertainment industry, and Bigg Boss was no exception.

Web Desk Staff

