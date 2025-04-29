Flights to and from India face delays, operational issues due to closure of Pakistan’s airspace

NEW DEHLI – The foreign flights to and from India have already been facing delays but operational issues further worsened the situation due to the closure of Pakistani airspace, the media reports unveiled on Tuesday.

Between 1pm and 1am, a total of 510 flights were delayed at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to the flight schedule, 250 incoming flights faced delays during that 12-hour period while 260 departing flights were also delayed.

The average delay for arriving flights at Delhi Airport was reported to be 55 minutes, while departing flights were delayed by an average of 65 minutes. The arrival disruption index rose to 4.6, while the departure disruption index hit the maximum level of 5, indicating significant operational impact.

Most of the delays were reported in domestic flights.

The disruptions come amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India following the killing of 26 Indian tourists in Pahalgam, located in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian aircraft around 6 PM (Pakistan time) on Thursday, further straining flight operations between the two countries.