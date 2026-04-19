US representatives will be in Islamabad on Monday for Iran Talks: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said his representatives will be in Islamabad on Monday to resume talks with Iran.

In a post shared on X by White House on Sunday, he again threatened to destroy Iranian power plants and bridges if a deal is not reached.

The US President also accused Tehran of violating the ceasefire with attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. He stated that the US is offering a reasonable deal to Iran. If Tehran says no, he stated, the US is going to knock out every single Power Plant and every single Bridge in Iran. “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!” he stated.

"…We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY…" – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/L4wQMJfGE6 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 19, 2026

“Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French Ship and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it?”, he stated.

“My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations”, he said.

Trump recalled that Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait of Hormuz, which he said was strange, “because our BLOCKADE has already closed it”.

“They’re helping us without knowing, and they are the ones who lose with the closed passage, $500 Million a day! The United States loses nothing. In fact, many Ships are headed, right now, to the US, Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to load up, compliments of the IRGC, always wanting to be ‘the tough guy!, he added.

Trump insisted that the US was offering Iran “a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran”.

“NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy, and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honour to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran by other Presidents, for the last 47 years. IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!” he said.