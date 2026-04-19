Saarc Chamber Inaugurates Permanent Hq In Islamabad

The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry inaugurated its permanent headquarters in Islamabad on Saturday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry stated that South Asia’s way forward is through teamwork, ties, and shared growth.

“This building embodies Pakistan’s deep resolve to stand by SAARC and the spirit of regional unity. It voices our core conviction that South Asia’s destiny lies in cooperation, not isolation. Pakistan will always support every effort that brings our nations closer for shared prosperity”, he stated.

Outgoing President MD Jashim Uddin from Bangladesh stated that “Today, the decades-old dream of the South Asian business community has been realised in Islamabad for regional unity.” He also acknowledged Pakistan’s generous contributions, as well as the dedicated efforts of the SAARC CCI HQ Building Committee members, with special appreciation for Past President Iftkhar Ali Malik for his pivotal role and unwavering support.

Incoming President Chandi Raj Dhakal is committed to shifting SAARC CCI from discussion to action, focusing on trade, SMEs, digital platforms, and youth entrepreneurship.

“This asset gains true value only when used for a meaningful purpose. We make use of this asset to advocate for regional cooperation, open economies, and free trade”, he stated.

Business delegates from across South Asia, including President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh, Past Presidents of FPCCI Zubair Ahmed Malik, Anjum Nisar, and a large number of leading business leaders from Pakistan.

Habib Bank Limited proudly served as the Premier Partner in hosting the inauguration ceremony of the SAARC CCI Building.

SAARC CCI is the apex body representing chambers of commerce and industry from all eight SAARC member nations, dedicated to promoting regional trade, investment, and economic cooperation.