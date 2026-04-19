Trump’s visit likely as Witkoff, Kushner lead US team for Islamabad 2.0 Talks

Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff and Senior Advisor Jared Kushner-led United States delegation will arrive in Pakistan on Monday to take part in the Islamabad 2.0 talks with the Iranian team.

Vice President JD Vance, who led the US delegation in the first round of Islamabad Talks, will not be a part of the negotiating team in the Islamabad 2.0 talks.

The Iranian negotiating team, however, will remain the same. In the first round of Islamabad talks, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf led the negotiating team that also included Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The reason behind JD Vance is not part of delegation for the Islamabad 2.0 talks is to keep the option of President Donald Trump’s visit open for attending the agreement signing ceremony.

As per the US security protocols, both the President and the Vice President cannot be on foreign soil at the same time. This, in turn, leaves a realistic possibility that Donald Trump could visit Pakistan, especially if a deal is finalised.