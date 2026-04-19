Islamabad road closures update as Red Zone sealed ahead of anticipated Islamabad Talks 2.0.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been put on high alert ahead of a potential second round of US-Iran talks in the federal capital in the coming days.

High security arrangements followed reports of a fresh round of talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad. However, there has been no official confirmation from Pakistan, Iran, or the US so far.

High-level delegations are expected to arrive in Islamabad for the second phase of the “Islamabad Talks” in the coming days. Guests currently staying at the Serena Hotel and Marriott Hotel have been requested to vacate as a precautionary measure.

The Red Zone will remain closed to general public movement. Access is restricted to authorised personnel via Margalla Gate only. Access to the Diplomatic Enclave will remain available through Gate 1 and Gate 7 for the next few days.

Similarly, Serena Hotel and SBC are currently accessible through the Serena main entrance (front side). Effective from the evening of 19 April until further notice, strict entry restrictions will be enforced for personnel and vehicles at Serena Hotel and SBC.

Due to the arrangements, intermittent traffic disruptions and road closures are anticipated on major routes, including Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Expressway, Club Road, and within the Red Zone.

Public transport in Rawalpindi will remain completely suspended, while intercity bus terminals and stands will be closed.

Special security measures have been enforced by the authorities in Rawalpindi, particularly within the jurisdictions of New Town, Sadiqabad and Chaklala Police Stations. Authorities have ordered the closure of all markets and petrol pumps from midnight, significantly restricting commercial activity and mobility.

Notices are being issued to residents along the route from Nur Khan Airbase to Serena Hotel, advising them not to record videos of convoys.

ضلعی انتظامیہ اسلام آباد/اہم اعلان وفاقی دارالحکومت میں پبلک اور ہیوی ٹرانسپورٹ کے حوالے سے ضلعی انتظامیہ کا اہم اعلان، شہر میں ہیوی ٹرانسپورٹ اور پبلک ٹرانسپورٹ کو تاحکم ثانی معطل کیا جا رہا ہے، شہریوں سے التماس ہے کہ سیکورٹی اداروں کے ساتھ تعاون کریں, شکریہ — DC Islamabad (@dcislamabad) April 19, 2026

“Heavy transport and public transport in the city are being suspended until further notice. Citizens are earnestly requested to cooperate with the security agencies. Thank you,” the DC Islamabad posted on X.

Similarly, all private, public, and goods transport has been suspended with immediate effect in Rawalpindi. The official confirmed that further updates will be issued later.