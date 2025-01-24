AGL52.26▲ 4.57 (0.10%)AIRLINK200.75▲ 7.19 (0.04%)BOP10.21▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.71▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL9.22▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.17▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC108.69▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL40.06▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)FFL16.81▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132.6▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUMNL13.92▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.65▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.59▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF46.74▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)NBP63.3▲ 1.31 (0.02%)OGDC212.43▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)PAEL41.28▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▼ -0.3 (-0.04%)PPL181.46▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL41.78▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL111.84▲ 5 (0.05%)TELE8.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP12.92▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TREET22.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG67.47▲ 0.52 (0.01%)UNITY32.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

US Congressman Joe Wilson’s ‘Free Imran Khan’ post go viral after meeting with Pak Interior Minister

Us Congressman Joe Wilsons Free Imran Khan Post Go Viral After Meeting With Pak Interior Minister
ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan remained behind bars for over 1.5 years and now calls for his release gain considerable traction, and another Congressman shared ‘Free Imran Khan’ tweet after meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The development also raised questions as it comes after meeting of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi who called on US Congressmen Joe Wilson and Rob Bresnahan in Washington. Wilson took to X, where he posted post saying “Free Imran Khan.”

It sparked widespread discussions, with analysts linking it with the successful lobbying of PTI in US, UK and other countries.

For the unversed, former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan’s legal troubles increased as he got 14-years of imprisonment. Imran Khan’s supporters in Pakistan are hopeful that the Trump administration could help free him from prison, inspired by social media posts from Trump ally Richard Grenell, who has called for Khan’s release.

Khan, imprisoned since August 2023 on politically motivated charges, has strong following among the Pakistani diaspora, who now align their cause with American democratic values. Several Pakistani officials are not sure, believing the US would likely use financial leverage rather than pressuring for Khan’s release.

Despite this, Khan’s supporters continue to hold hope, believing Trump’s involvement might lead to a change.

Jailed Imran Khan looks to Donald Trump for support amid Pakistan’s Political crisis

 

