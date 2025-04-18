Kyrgyz envoy, Climate minister discuss bilateral cooperation in environment, wildlife conservation

Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Pakistan, Avazbek Atakhanov, called on the Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Musadik Masood Malik on Thursday and discussed strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the fields of environment, wildlife conservation and protection, forestry, and energy.

Senator Musadik Malik welcomed the Ambassador and appreciated the friendly ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

He emphasized the importance of joint efforts in addressing shared environmental challenges and enhancing sustainable development goals through regional collaboration.

Ambassador Atakhanov also extended a formal invitation to the Minister to attend the 5th Meeting of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, scheduled to be held on May 12–13, 2025 in Kyrgyzstan.

Minister Malik expressed his gratitude for the invitation and affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, particularly in climate resilience, biodiversity, wildlife protection and clean energy development.

Both sides also emphasised the urgent need to protect vulnerable mountain species, particularly the snow leopard and the markhor, which are shared natural heritage of both countries and face growing threats due to habitat loss and climate change.

Senator Musadik Malik stated, “Snow leopards and markhors are not only ecologically significant but also cultural symbols of resilience in our high-altitude regions.

Pakistan is keen to work with Kyrgyzstan on joint conservation efforts, scientific research, and community-led protection programs.

” Ambassador Atakhanov welcomed Pakistan’s willingness to collaborate and stressed Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to transboundary wildlife conservation.

He proposed technical exchanges and joint conservation initiatives between the two countries to safeguard these iconic species.

The two leaders also discussed opportunities to collaborate under international frameworks such as the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program (GSLEP) and agreed to explore joint funding and conservation mechanisms.

Secretary Climate Change & Environmental Coordination Ministry, Aisha Humera Moriani shed light on Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan bilateral cooperation in wildlife conservation and protection, environment, forestry and energy sectors.

She told the meeting that conservation and protection of common wildlife animals, particularly snow leopard and markhors have remained the center of focus of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and there has been immense progress that has led to enhancement in population of these wildlife animals.