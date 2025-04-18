Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee strengthens today in Pakistan – 18 April 2025

SAR to PKR Today – Saudi Riyal latest exchange rate in Pakistani open market recorded gains as it stood at Rs74.78 on Friday, April 18, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also increased as it is being sold for Rs75.32 on the fifth day of running business week, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

Riyal is the official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

SAR to PKR Rate Today

1 SAR = Rs74.78

1,000 SAR = Rs74,780

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that Pakistan’s workers’ remittances increased to an all-time high of $4.1 billion in March 2025, marking the first time that monthly inflows have hit above the $4 billion milestone.

A 37.3% year-on-year increase from March 2024 and a 29.8% month-on-month rise compared to February 2025 have been represented by this historic inflow.

Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia sent record remittances to the tune of $987m, 33% higher on month on month basis as they stood at $744 million in Feb 2025.

On YoY, the remittances from Saudi Arabia surged by 40% as they stood at $704 million in March 2024.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy robust diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations, particularly through their shared religious connection.

Saudi Arabia is a key economic partner, providing financial support and investment to Pakistan.

A significant Pakistani diaspora reside in Saudi Arabia, with estimates suggesting around 2.5 to 2.7 million Pakistanis live there. They make a significant contribution to the Saudi economy and serve as a significant source of remittances to Pakistan.

On the other hand, the price of per tola 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Friday (April 18) hit historic high as it stood at 4,672 SAR, according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 4,010 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 12,472.