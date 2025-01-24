AGL52.26▲ 4.57 (0.10%)AIRLINK200.75▲ 7.19 (0.04%)BOP10.21▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.71▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL9.22▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.17▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC108.69▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL40.06▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)FFL16.81▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132.6▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUMNL13.92▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.65▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.59▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF46.74▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)NBP63.3▲ 1.31 (0.02%)OGDC212.43▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)PAEL41.28▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▼ -0.3 (-0.04%)PPL181.46▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL41.78▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL111.84▲ 5 (0.05%)TELE8.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP12.92▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TREET22.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG67.47▲ 0.52 (0.01%)UNITY32.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Cold intensity likely to increase in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – After a brief respite from the harsh weather conditions, the intensity of cold will likely increase in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan on Saturday and Sunday. Extremely cold weather is expected in the hilly areas of the country. Shallow fog is likely to persist in plains of Punjab. Clear sky will cause increase in the intensity of cold during the period.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 01-03°C on Saturday and 00-02°C on Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 03-05°C on Saturday and 02-04°C Sunday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours.

Leh and Gupis remained the coldest places in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 12°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Gupis, Astore and Kalam was recorded at -09°C, Kalat at -08°C, Skardu at -06°C, Hunza and Quetta at -04°C, and Malam Jabba, Dir and Parachinar at -03°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 02°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 84 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 04°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 66 per cent.

Staff Report

