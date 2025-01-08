Bulls regain control of stock market as KSE-100 reclaims 117,000 level

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday after witnessing downward trend in previous two sessions.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 surged to 117,750.22 points level after registering gains of 1697.54 points as compared to previous close of 116,052.68 points.

A significant buying activity is being witnessed in major sectors such automobile assemblers, cement, chemicals, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation, and refinery.

A day earlier, the 100-Index lost 202.44 points, recording a negative change of 0.17 percent and closing at 116,052.68 points.

A total of 792,770,655 shares were traded during the day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 39.694 billion.

As many as 453 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 133 of them recorded gains and 275 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 45 companies remained unchanged.