UAE rolls over $2 billion deposits with Pakistan for one year

KARACHI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has rolled over deposits of $2 billion placed with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for another one year.

Two deposits of $1 billion reach were maturing in January 2025.

The SBP has confirmed the development on Thursday. “UAE has confirmed rollover of its two deposits of US$1.0 billion each placed with State Bank of Pakistan for another one year, which were maturing in January 2025”, reads the press release issued by the central bank on Thursday evening.

Staff Report

