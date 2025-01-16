UAE rolls over $2 billion deposits with Pakistan for one year

KARACHI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has rolled over deposits of $2 billion placed with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for another one year.

Two deposits of $1 billion reach were maturing in January 2025.

The SBP has confirmed the development on Thursday. “UAE has confirmed rollover of its two deposits of US$1.0 billion each placed with State Bank of Pakistan for another one year, which were maturing in January 2025”, reads the press release issued by the central bank on Thursday evening.