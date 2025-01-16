Pakistan’s activates crisis management unit in Morocco after Boat Capsize

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Foreign Affairs activated Crisis Management Unit to help out citizens in Morocco after recent boat capsizing incident in which scores of Pakistanis are feared dead.

Over three dozen Pakistanis are said to be among those feared drowned while going to Spain by boatm, Migrant rights group told foreign news agency.

As the government stern action against culprits, several survivors, including Pakistanis, are currently being sheltered in a camp near Dakhla. Embassy of Pakistan in Capital of Morocco has been in touch with local authorities and has dispatched a team to Dakhla to assist the affected nationals, MoFA said.

The Crisis Management Unit (CMU) is coordinating response, and Deputy Prime Minister instructed relevant government agencies to provide all necessary assistance to the citizens involved.

For those seeking further assistance, Crisis Management Unit can be contacted at 051-9207887 or via email at [email protected]. In Rabat, the Embassy can be reached through Acting Ambassador Ms. Rabia Kasuri at +212 689 52 23 65 (WhatsApp).

After the incident, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their deep sorrow over the tragic deaths of Pakistani nationals in a boat accident while traveling from West Africa to Spain.

In separate condolence messages issued today, both leaders conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims and prayed for the departed souls to be granted a higher status in heaven. President Zardari called for urgent and comprehensive measures to combat human trafficking, emphasizing the need for stronger action to prevent such incidents.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed concerned authorities to submit a detailed report on the incident. He condemned the crime of human smuggling and vowed to take strict action against those involved. The premier stressed that any lapse in addressing this issue would not be tolerated and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to taking decisive steps to fight human trafficking.