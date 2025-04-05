Over Dozen countries including Pakistan hit by Saudi Arabia’s Visa Ban; full details here

RIYADH – Authorities in Saudi Arabia imposed Visa Ban on fourteen countries, including Pakistan ahead of Hajj season 2025.

Kingdom is gearing for Hajj season, and it also temporarily suspended issuance of visas for travelers from Pakistan and these countries. The suspension will affect various visa categories, including Umrah, business, and family visas.

For the unversed, the ban is not on a permanent basis but will remain in place until mid-June 2025. Those holding Umrah visas will still be permitted to enter Saudi Arabia until April 13, 2025. After this date, no Umrah visa holders will be able to enter Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia Visa Ban

Besides Pakistan, other countries on the list are Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, and Yemen.

In addition to visa restrictions, sources indicated that any individuals who remain in Saudi Arabia during the ban period may face a five-year ban from re-entering the country.

This move comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to manage the influx of pilgrims during the busy Hajj season and ensure the smooth facilitation of religious duties.