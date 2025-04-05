WhatsApp’s New Update will allow senders to restrict recipients from automatically saving Pics, files

ISLAMABAD – Leading Instant messaging application WhatsApp continues to roll out exciting features and the new update for Android offers more control over media sharing, including pictures, videos, and other files.

The upcoming feature will allow senders to block recipients from automatically saving any media shared during chats, providing an added layer of privacy for users concerned about their content.

Met Owned app is currently testing new privacy feature in its Android beta version that will give users greater control over the media they send during conversation with family and friend. The upcoming feature will also allow senders to prevent recipients from automatically saving photos, videos, and other media files by default.

WhatsApp New Security Feature

As of now, messages on WhatsApp, Messenger and other applications download automatically. However, with this new feature, senders will be able to restrict recipients from saving these files. This control was previously limited to disappearing messages, which automatically delete after a set time, but the new update extends this functionality to regular messages.

In addition to limiting auto-saving, the new option will restrict recipients from exporting full conversation history, including any shared media. However, users will still be able to forward messages. Meta’s AI tools, including those used for message summarization and recommendations will be disabled in chats where this privacy feature is active.

The feature is currently available only to beta testers, and there is no confirmed release date for when it will be rolled out to the general public.