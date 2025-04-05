Early Summer Holidays announced for schools amid heatwave alert

KOLKOTTA – School students in West Bengal, state of India, will get early summer vacations in 2025 this year amid predictions of an intense heatwave in May 2025.

Authorities in Mamata Banerjee led government decided to bring relief for young learners as temperatures continue to soar across several regions. CM alos confirmed that Education Department would soon share an official notice, declaring that primary, intermediate, and higher secondary schools will begin their summer break on April 30, 2025.

This will be unprecedented for the region to start summer holidays from late April, which typically starts after mid-May. The initial academic calendar had set May 9 as the start date for the summer break. However, with a continuing heatwave affecting multiple areas in the state, the early break is seen as a precautionary measure to protect students from the extreme temperatures.

Summer Vacations 2025

The summer vacations in West Bengal schools will be for two weeks as Education Department will share detailed guidelines for schools on how to adjust their schedules to accommodate the revised break.

Students, their parents commended provincial administration for safeguarding health of students amid the ongoing climate challenges.