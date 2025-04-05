Shocking: 15-year-old House Maid ‘gang-raped’ by 8 men for 5 days in Faisalabad

GUJRANWALA – A disturbing incident of gang rape has been reported from Faisalabad where eight men sexually assaulted 15-year-old house maid in Malikpura.

The incident, reportedly unfolded over five days, sent ripples of anger through Pakistan. According to police reports, the assault occurred after victim was handed over to a woman for domestic work in Nawab Colony in February.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the victim’s mother conveyed that woman subsequently turned her daughter over to group of men who sexually assaulted her repeatedly from March 3 to March 8.

The horrifying details emerged when the mother visited her daughter on March 9 and the victim narrated horror story. The child disclosed that not only was she raped, but the attackers filmed her , threatening to use the footage to blackmail her.

As the news sent shockwaves, social media users were horrified, calling for immediate action against the perpetrators, who are alleged to lure vulnerable girls under the pretense of providing job opportunities, only to subject them to unimaginable trauma.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson confirmed that the main accused has already been apprehended, and a manhunt is underway for the remaining suspects. Local activists and residents are demanding justice, emphasizing the need for stronger protections for women and children to prevent such sick incident.