CCTV footage captures attacker who stabbed Saif Ali Khan in his Mumbai home; See Video

MUMBAI – Indian movie star Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery after receiving multiple injuries while resisting robbery at his residence in Bandra West, Mumbai.

CCTV footage captured the attacker entering the complex after 2am, where he confronted Race actor and demanded INR 1crore before attacking him. Saif suffered 6 stab wounds to his left hand, neck, and spine, and was moved to a private hospital for emergency surgery.

As per reports, Khan suffered injuries to his spine, left hand, and neck during a scuffle with an unknown man who entered his residence. Mumbai cops are looking into the incident, which is being treated as an attempted burglary.

Bollywood team requested patience from the media as the investigation underway.

The incident alarmed everyone within film industry, with fans and fellow actors expressing support for Khan and calling for swift justice.