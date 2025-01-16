AGL39.36▲ 0.65 (0.02%)AIRLINK200.9▼ -4.91 (-0.02%)BOP10.15▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.88▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)DCL8.77▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DFML45.74▲ 4.16 (0.10%)DGKC102.05▲ 0.02 (0.00%)FCCL34.09▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)FFL16.98▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)HUBC131.7▲ 0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL13.76▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4.81▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.7▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF43.33▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)NBP62.29▲ 0.26 (0.00%)OGDC218.75▼ -3.02 (-0.01%)PAEL41.54▼ -1.15 (-0.03%)PIBTL8.65▲ 0.23 (0.03%)PPL187.12▼ -3.74 (-0.02%)PRL42.06▼ -1.43 (-0.03%)PTC24.99▲ 0.2 (0.01%)SEARL100.3▼ -2.36 (-0.02%)TELE9.11▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.79▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TPLP12.93▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET23.05▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)TRG68.35▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)UNITY32.66▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)WTL1.86▲ 0.06 (0.03%)

CCTV footage captures attacker who stabbed Saif Ali Khan in his Mumbai home; See Video

Cctv Footage Captures Attacker Who Stabbed Saif Ali Khan In His Mumbai Home See Video
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

MUMBAI – Indian movie star Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery after receiving multiple injuries while resisting robbery at his residence in Bandra West, Mumbai.

CCTV footage captured the attacker entering the complex after 2am, where he confronted Race actor and demanded INR 1crore before attacking him. Saif suffered 6 stab wounds to his left hand, neck, and spine, and was moved to a private hospital for emergency surgery.

As per reports, Khan suffered injuries to his spine, left hand, and neck during a scuffle with an unknown man who entered his residence. Mumbai cops are looking into the incident, which is being treated as an attempted burglary.

Bollywood team requested patience from the media as the investigation underway.

The incident alarmed everyone within film industry, with fans and fellow actors expressing support for Khan and calling for swift justice.

Saif Ali Khan stabbed by intruder at Mumbai residence

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Lifestyle

Saif Ali Khan stabbed by intruder at Mumbai residence

  • Lifestyle, Pakistan

More trouble for Rajab Butt for ‘insulting religious sentiments in YouTube content’

  • Lifestyle

Rakul Preet Singh sizzles in Black Chic Gown; See Pictures

  • Lifestyle

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed set to tie the knot on Feb 22

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer