High-Level US investor delegation seeks new investment opportunities in Pakistan

KARACHI – Investors from United States eyed stronger economic ties with Pakistan in high profile visit.

The delegation led by Gentry Beach, an associate of new US President Donald Trump, landed in Pakistan for two-day visit. This significant visit comes shortly after US administration took office, signaling the potential for stronger economic, investment, and diplomatic relations between Islamabad and Washington.

Several investment agreements were signed during the visit, which are expected to open new avenues for collaboration.

Gentry Beach, who had previously acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism, had also urged President Donald Trump to further enhance US-Pakistan ties during an event at Mar-a-Lago following the US presidential elections.

This visit marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing effort to strengthen US-Pakistan relations and foster economic growth through increased investment opportunities.