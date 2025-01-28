AGL57.13▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)AIRLINK195.01▲ 1.24 (0.01%)BOP9.77▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.36▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)DCL8.72▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)DFML47.33▲ 4.13 (0.10%)DGKC105.41▲ 0.04 (0.00%)FCCL38.77▼ -0.64 (-0.02%)FFL15.59▼ -0.7 (-0.04%)HUBC128.62▼ -1.24 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.81▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.49▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.3▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)MLCF44.79▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)NBP63.52▲ 0.23 (0.00%)OGDC203.6▼ -5.51 (-0.03%)PAEL41.13▼ -0.72 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.68▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)PPL173.91▼ -4.01 (-0.02%)PRL39.08▲ 0.07 (0.00%)PTC25.04▼ -0.49 (-0.02%)SEARL109.06▲ 2.33 (0.02%)TELE8.36▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)TOMCL32.74▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP12.13▼ -0.4 (-0.03%)TREET21.51▼ -0.5 (-0.02%)TRG64.79▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)UNITY32.44▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)WTL1.69▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

High-Level US investor delegation seeks new investment opportunities in Pakistan

High Level Us Investor Delegation Seeks New Investment Opportunities In Pakistan
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Investors from United States eyed stronger economic ties with Pakistan in high profile visit.

The delegation led by Gentry Beach, an associate of new US President Donald Trump, landed in Pakistan for two-day visit. This significant visit comes shortly after US administration took office, signaling the potential for stronger economic, investment, and diplomatic relations between Islamabad and Washington.

Several investment agreements were signed during the visit, which are expected to open new avenues for collaboration.

Gentry Beach, who had previously acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism, had also urged President Donald Trump to further enhance US-Pakistan ties during an event at Mar-a-Lago following the US presidential elections.

This visit marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing effort to strengthen US-Pakistan relations and foster economic growth through increased investment opportunities.

Several development projects stalled as US suspends aid to Pakistan

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business, Featured

Easypaisa becomes Pakistan’s first Digital Retail Bank

  • Business, Pakistan

Good News for Govt Employees as January Salaries Paid in Advance; details inside

  • Business, International

UAE Petrol Price Update for February 2025

  • Pakistan

Two Pak Army Soldiers martyred in fierce battle against militants in Balochistan: ISPR

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer