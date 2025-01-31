Turkmenistan, UN’s role highlighted for promoting peace and neutrality

ISSI hosts seminar on ‘International Year of Peace and Trust 2025’

The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) in collaboration with the Embassy of Turkmenistan and the UN Resident Coordinator Office in Pakistan organized on Thursday a seminar titled “International Year of Peace and Trust: Cooperation for Peace.”

Ambassador of Turkmenistan AtadjanMovlamov, the UN Resident Coordinator Mr. Mohamed Yahya and Additional Secretary (UN and OIC) Ambassador Syed Haider Shah Ministry of Foreign Affairs spoke on the occasion and expressed the hope that the initiative for the International Year of Peace and Trust will result in inculcating the culture of peace across the globe.

Former Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Ambassador Masood Khalid, Assistant Resident Representative UNDP, Ms. AmmaraDurrani and HOD Department of Peace and Conflict Studies, NDU Dr. Maria Saifuddin Effendi addressed the working session.

Ambassador AtadjanMovlamov noted that the world was going through a complexity in global politics. In this backdrop, Turkmenistan advocated international efforts for peace and trust by introducing a General Assembly resolution on “International Year of Peace and Trust 2025.”

The UN Resident Coordinator Mr Muhammad Yahya held that the unanimous support for the International Year of Peace and Trust was in itself an achievement in the contemporary international relations. He also noted that Pakistan has been instrumental in supporting the resolution and commended the country’s diplomatic efforts. He noted that in an increasingly fragmented and intolerant world, the need for building peace and trust is becoming imperative. Peace and security are one of the three key pillars of the United Nations, along with sustainable development and human rights. Ambassador Syed Haider Shah commended the efforts of Turkmenistan for promoting peace and neutrality. He noted that without building trust and commitment to international principles we cannot see lasting peace in the world. Conflicts in different parts of the world including in Kashmir, Ukraine, Gaza, Africa, etc., are problematized by the fact that the solutions do exist without implementation. Ambassador Masood Khalid commended Turkmenistan for initiating the UN General Assembly Resolution proclaiming the International Year of Peace and Trust. He noted that the Doomsday Clock is set at ‘89 seconds to midnight’ now, symbolizing the severe existential threats the world faces. Factors like nuclear risks, climate change, AI-driven military advancements, and failures in global governance contribute to this dire assessment.