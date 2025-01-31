HBL MfB appoints Maya Inayat as chairperson of board

HBL Microfinance Bank (HBL MfB) proudly announces the appointment of Maya Inayat Ismail as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, succeeding Rayomond H. Kotwal. Maya Inayat Ismail was part of the core strategic team that established HBL MfB’s predecessor organisation, FMFB, the first microfinance bank in Pakistan, bringing to life His Highness the Aga Khan’s vision of ensuring access to financial services for underbanked communities.

She has been a member of the Board of HBL Microfinance Bank since 2016 and Chair of the FISC Committee, reflecting her passion and dedication to financial inclusion. Maya Inayat Ismail brings over 25 years of experience in the financial sector, with a strong focus on financial services institutions, managing strategic partnerships, and strategy formulation to benefit people at the grassroots level.

The outgoing Chairman, Rayomond H. Kotwal remarked, “It has been an honour to serve as the Chairman of HBL Microfinance Bank.