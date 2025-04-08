Shavkat stresses parliamentary diplomacy for effective implementation of agreements

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Monday held a meeting with a high-level delegation from Pakistan, led by Senate Chairman, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, on the sidelines of the 150th Anniversary Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

At the outset of the meeting, Chairman Gillani conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to President Mirziyoyev.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the growing momentum in the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

They highlighted the steady increase in bilateral trade, rising number of joint ventures, expansion of direct flight routes, and frequent organization of business forums and exhibitions featuring leading companies from both countries.

The two leaders emphasized the pivotal role of parliamentary diplomacy in ensuring the effective implementation of agreements made during the recent historic high-level visit to Uzbekistan by Pakistani leadership.

They also underscored the importance of accelerating key joint initiatives in trade, investment, and transportation.

In particular, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the construction of the Trans-Afghan Corridor and to expanding interregional cooperation and humanitarian exchanges.

The meeting marked a significant step forward in reinforcing the multifaceted ties between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, with a shared vision for regional connectivity and development.