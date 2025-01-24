Three Pakistani players named in ICC Men’s ODI Team 2024

DUBAI – Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have been named in the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2024.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the teams featuring the finest players from around the world. It features three players from Afghanistan and four from Sri Lanka.

Other players of the team include Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (C) Sherfane Rutherford, Azmatullah Omarzai, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Am Ghazanfar.

The ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2024 not only offers quality, as expected, but also a great balance of star power, consistency and versatility.

Saim only debuted in November, but arrived immediately, scoring a combined 125 runs from three One-Day Internationals in Australia, before scoring a maiden ODI ton in Zimbabwe shortly after.

Three of his last five innings have produced centuries, including two in South Africa in December, a three-match series that saw him average 78.3.

Shaheen Shah Afridi made a big impact despite playing only six ODIs in the calendar year.

Possessing one of world cricket’s best bowling strike rates, he continued to prove himself as one of the most consistent performers at the international level.

Haris Rauf finished 2024 firing on all cylinders, taking 10 wickets across Pakistan’s three-ODI series in Australia, which included his five-for in Adelaide – a contest the touring team ended up winning comfortably.