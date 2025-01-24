Gold rate in Pakistan today, 24 January, 2025

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 289,650 PKR 3,179 Lahore PKR 289,650 PKR 3,179 Islamabad PKR 289,650 PKR 3,179 Peshawar PKR 289,650 PKR 3,179 Quetta PKR 289,650 PKR 3,179 Sialkot PKR 289,650 PKR 3,179 Hyderabad PKR 289,650 PKR 3,179 Faisalabad PKR 289,650 PKR 3,179

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 289,650 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 248,332 Per Gram Gold PKR 24,833

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.