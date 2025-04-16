PSL X: Babar Azam’s role as captain of Peshawar Zalmi comes under question

PESHAWAR – After continuously remaining out of form, Babar Azam’s captaincy of Peshawar Zalmi has come under question during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL ) X.

Former cricketer Basit Ali while speaking on his YouTube channel called for removal of Babar Azam from the role of captaincy of Peshawar Zalmi.

“His [Babar Azam] leadership is proving to be a loss-making deal for the franchise,” said Basit while commenting on performance of Babar Azam.

The former cricketer also questioned Babar’s strategies, saying the time has come to immediately relieve him of his responsibilities. “When a bowler concedes only 9 runs, he is replaced while another bowler who is being hit all over the park is handed the ball again,” he said.

Citing a recent match, Basit mentioned that Saim Ayub was given the new ball to bowl in one game but questioned why the same strategy wasn’t used in the following match.

“If the captain’s decisions are harming the team’s performance, then serious consideration is needed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sohaib Maqsood also expressed concerns over Babar Azam’s captaincy. He stated that while Babar smiles on the field and pretends to remain unfazed, the pressure is clearly visible. “He is not a natural leader,” Sohaib said, though he acknowledged that Babar certainly deserves a place in the team.

It may be mentioned here that in the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi has played two matches so far and lost both. In their first game, they were defeated by Quetta Gladiators by 80 runs while in the second, they suffered a heavy loss by 102 runs at the hands of Islamabad United.