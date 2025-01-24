The Women of Balochistan’s Shadow War

By Etik Gercek

Once dedicated to improving public health through her work with the World Health Organization, 27-year-old Adeela Baloch’s life took a turn when the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) identified and recruited her to join their ranks. Subjected to blackmail and psychological manipulation, she was coerced into participating in a failed suicide bombing attempt.

“When my daughter went missing, I did everything to find her,” her father, Khuda Bakhsh, told More to Her Story. “With the government’s support and Allah’s grace, she is with me today.”

While exact statistics remain elusive, evidence points to the BLA expanding its recruitment of women to broaden its reach while simultaneously evading detection. The reality of manipulation that underlies the recruitment of individuals such as Adeela, Shari, and Mahal Baloch is often concealed by their portrayal as symbols of “resistance.”

“The BLA’s terrorists have exploited women like Shari, Mahal, and Adeela Baloch through social, psychological, or sexual abuse and manipulation, coercing them into becoming suicide bombers. This isn’t resistance; it’s exploitation and terrorism,” said Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, in an exclusive interview with More To Her Story.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province, is rich in natural resources but faces significant challenges, including poverty, underdevelopment, and ongoing insurgency. For decades, Baloch separatist groups have engaged in conflict with the Pakistani state, driven by concerns over political representation and economic disparities. The BLA initially formed as a political movement advocating for autonomy, has evolved into an armed insurgent group. Recent reports indicate that the BLA has increasingly targeted vulnerable individuals, particularly women, through psychological manipulation and coercion.

In 2024 alone, the BLA carried out a series of attacks, including an overnight assault that killed 10 people, including security personnel and BLA fighters; coordinated strikes across several districts that killed over 70 and targeted highways and security forces; and a suicide bombing near Karachi’s Jinnah Airport killing two Chinese nationals and injuring many others.

The use of female bombers, like Shari Baloch — the group’s first female suicide bomber in 2022 — reflects a chilling evolution in strategy.

The BLA now uses online spaces to recruit women. These platforms are used to disseminate propaganda videos that glorify violence and portray female suicide bombers as martyrs.

In Balochistan’s conservative society, where family honor is sacred, the BLA often weaponizes shame. Insurgents exploit women’s socio-economic struggles, using threats of dishonor, sexual violence, and blackmail to trap them into deadly roles.

“They use fake social media accounts to lure individuals by pretending to care, then blackmail them into wrongdoing, particularly women, by threatening to leak personal content,” Abdul Rehman, a social activist from Kech District, told More to Her Story.

Following the November 9 attack, Pakistan’s government intensified military operations against separatist groups, including the BLA. However, some officials say that addressing the underlying exploitation of women requires more than just military intervention.

“We’ve rehabilitated individuals coerced by terrorists and reintegrated them into society despite challenges like vast terrain, porous borders, and terrorist misuse of social media,” said Aitzaz Ahmed Goraya, Deputy Inspector General for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Balochistan. Counseling, legal aid, and job training are critical to helping women like Adeela rebuild their lives.

Long-standing grievances over economic and political marginalization continue to fuel unrest in Balochistan. Infrastructure projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are viewed by many locals as exploitative, deepening resentment and distrust.

“Terrorism has crippled Balochistan’s development by spreading fear and deepening poverty,” Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) told More to Her Story. She advocated for expanding social welfare programs, such as the Benazir Income Support Program, to provide women with alternatives to insurgent recruitment.

Major Aslam of the Pakistani military emphasized the need for a multifaceted approach: “Investing in education, promoting social justice, and empowering communities are crucial for dismantling the conditions that enable exploitation. Only then can Pakistan move toward lasting peace.”

Breaking the Cycle

The roots of Balochistan’s insurgency run deep—decades of neglect and poverty have created fertile ground for rebellion. Projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are seen by many as exploitation, enriching outsiders while local communities remain impoverished.

“I have lost my daughter,” said Abdul Hameed, who is the father of BLA recruit Mahal Baloch, his voice heavy with grief. “I kindly request that people of my generation care for their children and guide them toward education and empowerment, steering them away from the grip of terrorism.”