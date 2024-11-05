TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign aspires to end skin tone bias in imaging technology to represent full human diversity

In a world where technology and AI shapes perceptions, are smartphones truly capturing the full spectrum and beauty of human diversity, especially in often-overlooked emerging markets?

Today, TECNO, an innovative brand at the forefront of multi-skin tone imaging, gave its response to this question with the launch of its #ToneProud campaign.

A study in 2018 from MIT and Stanford University made a worrying find: The existence of skin-type bias in some commercial-artificial intelligence systems. This bias is particularly concerning in the era of AI-driven imaging technology. Understanding and addressing these skin tone algorithmic biases through scientific data collection and innovative measurement is crucial for fostering a more equitable and inclusive society.

With the firm belief that imaging technologies should be free from bias, with every skin tone deserving fair representation as a vital aspect of human diversity, TECNOis launching the #ToneProud campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness about skin tone diversity while introducing TECNO’s unique 268skin tone database to consumers. By assigning specific color codes to different skin tones with scientific classification, TECNO is not only addressing biases in skintone color restoration and fine tuning the accuracy of its Universal Tone technology for fair representation, but also helpingconsumers to understand and feel proud in the diversity of skin tones worldwide, encouraging them to take a stand against the lack of true representation with TECNO. The #ToneProud Campaign – Standing Up for Equal Representation

The #ToneProud campaign is supported and joined by global celebrities of diverse skin tones, including Indonesian-born singer-songwriter Anggun, Saudi Arabian filmmaker and actress Fatima Al-Banawi, Nigerian singer-songwriter Johnny Drille and Polish actress Ewa Kępys.